Traverse Bay Farms Announces Summer Hours for their two retail Stores

Traverse Bay Farms, winner of 35+ national food awards, announces summer hours for their two corporate-owned retail stores.

Traverse Bay Farms has a retail store located in Elk Rapids and Bellaire. Both of these retail stores are located in the tourist destination of northern Michigan. Each store offers the entire line of nationally award winning gourmet salsa, barbecue sauce, cherry juice concentrate, tart cherry capsules, dried cherries and more.

According to Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing, “We are extending our the stores hours in Elk Rapids to seven days a week, while the Bellaire store will be open six days a week. The Elk Rapids stores will have hours between 11AM to 8PM. The Bellaire store will have retail hours from 8:30AM to 5:00PM. Both of these communites are year-round tourist destination for a number of vacations from all over Michigan and around the U.S.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “Our goal is to offer our store as a place for people from the community to gather and by offering additional hours, it will be great for the community, those visiting our area and more.”

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 35+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.