Jack Payne, Director of Solution Consulting, Aptean to Speak at The Promises of Enterprise Resource Planning in Food and Beverage Industry



For further details, please visit:



https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/the-promises-of-enterprise-resource-planning-in-food-beverage-industry/





About Jack Payne



Jack Payne is a Director of Solutions Consulting, Food and Beverage, at Aptean, focusing on Food and Beverage ERP. Payne originally joined the organization nearly 30 years ago and spent much of that time working closely with manufacturers to understand their challenges and tailor the development of the product accordingly. Over the years, Payne has collaborated with customers, industry analysts and developers to create a strong vision for Apteans ERP solutions and has become a well-respected industry resource for best practices and future technology advancements.





About Aptean



Aptean is one of the worlds leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Apteans products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for Whats Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.





Abstract



With supply chain disruptions, rapidly changing compliance regulations, and rising demands for food quality, todays food and beverage (F&B) industry must be more agile and innovative than ever before. These manufacturing challenges emphasize the importance of leveraging Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) technology, a system that helps organizations automate and streamline their operations.





While ERP significantly improves efficiency and profitability, a one-size-fits-all approach will not work for a highly specialized industry. Hence, it is vital for F&B manufacturers to find a food industry-specific platform that increases productivity, accelerates business growth, and helps overcome operational demands in todays cut-throat market while maintaining compliance.





In this LIVE Webcast, Jack Payne, Director of Solutions Consulting at Aptean, will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the current trends and best practices in enterprise resource planning (ERP). He will also offer key considerations to ensure a successful ERP implementation, especially in the food and beverage industry.





Key topics include:



 The Role of ERP in the Food & Beverage (F&B) Industry



 Recent Trends and Pressing Challenges



 Selecting the Best ERP Solution for F&B Manufacturers



 ERP Implementation: Best Practices



 Significant Considerations for Your Business





About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/.

###