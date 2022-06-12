Shreekant Patil, Founder of PARENTNashik Expressed Views on Startup India and Entrepreneurship Development in MET, Engg. College

Posters and project exhibitions and presentations were organized by the Computer Department of the Engineering College, Bhujbal Knowledge City for their second year students on 7 June. He got a good response from the students. The exhibition was organized on topics that are beneficial to the social and real world with the aim of controlling, decisiveness and solving problems with the students as the focal point. It was exhibited and presented by a total of 19 groups. Shreekant Patil, Founder and CEO, Paramount Enterprises, Ambad, Nashik was the chief guest of the event. Mr. Shreekant Patil has received the Best Entrepreneur Award of IPF 2022.

PARENTNashik is a leading brand in India for robotic spot welding gun parts and has been exporting to EU, USA for more than the last decade.

His introduction was performed by Dr. Preeti Metange. While praising the students, Mr. Patil gave useful information to each group and he provided detailed information to the students on the Startup India and Entrepreneurship Development. Principal Dr. Vani, Head of Computer Department Dr. Kharat encouraged such events. Also, the director of Met Bhujbal Knowledge City, Dr. Shefali Bhujbal appreciated the program. The coordinator of this program, Assistant Professor Shri. Ashutosh Kale, expressed his gratitude.