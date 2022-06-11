Car Models of Braidwood Now Offers Online Gift Cards



The gift cards are available in denominations of $25, $50, $100 and $250. Gift cards used on the site have no additional processing fees and come via email for quick and easy delivery.





“We are excited to offer our customers another way to shop for their favourite diecast cars, trucks and SUVs,” said Steve, CEO of Car Models of Braidwood. “Our online gift cards make it easy for collectors and hobbyists to find the perfect present for the car lover in their life.”





The CMOB gift cards can be used to purchase any items available on the website. Car Models of Braidwood carries an extensive collection of diecast models from top brands like Biante, Autoart, Minichamps, Greenlight and more. With new arrivals coming in all the time, these gift cards are the perfect way to ensure that the car lover in anyone’s life always has something new to add to a diecast collection.





To purchase a Car Models of Braidwood online gift, simply visit the website and follow the purchase link for the gift cards. Select the value of the gift card and the quantity desired for purchase. Once the purchase is complete, the gift card will be available in the email provided at checkout. Email confirmations for gift card orders contain detailed instructions on how to redeem the card’s value online.





Car Models of Braidwood has been operating out of Braidwood, NSW, for many years. Dedicated to offering one of Australia’s largest selections of diecast cars, this diecast stockist provides an easy way for automobile fans of any genre to build up an impressive collection.





Head over to the company’s website at CarModels.com.au to browse the thousands of diecast models available and to purchase with an online gift card or alternative payment method. In addition, those in the Braidwood area should feel free to stop into the physical showroom to get a closer look at the diecast cars on display. The knowledgeable staff is always happy to help with any questions and can provide advice on starting or growing a diecast collection.

###