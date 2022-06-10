Offshore Wind Energy in India





Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy held a meeting today on transmission planning for offshore wind energy projects in India. Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary, Power and Shri Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy were present in the meeting.





During the meeting, transmission and evacuation infrastructure required for offshore wind projects of total capacity 10 GW off the coasts of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, was discussed. A presentation on this was made to the Minister by the Central Transmission Utility (CTU).





After a detailed review, it was decided to bid out offshore wind energy blocks as per the following trajectory:





Bids equivalent to a project capacity of 4.0 GW per year for a period of three years starting with the current FY 22-23 for development off the coast of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat for sale of power through open access / captive / bi-lateral third party sale / merchant sale

Subsequently a project capacity of 5 GW will be bid out every year for a period of five years i.e. up till FY 29-30.





The project capacity of 8 GW bid out in the first two years beginning FY 22-23 will also be able to avail of the benefits of green attributes like carbon credits.





The bidding for the first 12 GW will be conducted on a single stage two envelope model wherein the bidders will be evaluated based on their techno-commercial capabilities and only the technically qualified bidders will proceed to financial evaluation. The financial evaluation will be based on quoted lease fee per sq km of sea bed area. The bidder offering the highest lease fee per sq km of sea bed area would be declared as the winner for allocation of the project.





Evacuation and transmission of power from offshore pooling Substation (PSS) to onshore transmission will be provided free of cost for all offshore wind capacities that will be bid out up to FY 29-30.





The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy through its implementing agency will issue the first bid in the next three – four months for leasing out offshore wind energy blocks equivalent to 4.0 GW capacity off the coast of Tamil Nadu.





