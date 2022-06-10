Hong Kong – Appointment of Chairperson of Insurance Appeals Tribunal

Appointment of Chairperson of Insurance Appeals Tribunal ********************************************************



The Government announced today (June 10) that the Chief Executive has appointed Ms Rachel Lam Yan-kay, SC, as the Chairperson of the Insurance Appeals Tribunal (IAT) for a term of three years from June 13, 2022, to June 12, 2025.







A Government spokesman said, “The IAT provides an effective safeguard to ensure that the relevant regulatory decisions made by the Insurance Authority (IA) are reasonable and fair. We believe that Ms Lam, with her profound expertise in the legal profession and extensive experience in public service, will lead the IAT to operate effectively.”





The Government also expressed gratitude to the outgoing Chairperson, Mr Douglas Lam Tak-yip, SC, for his contributions. Mr Lam’s service as the inaugural Chairperson of the IAT over the past years has been instrumental to the smooth establishment of the IAT and its effective discharge of statutory functions.





The IAT is a statutory tribunal established in 2017 under the Insurance Ordinance (Cap. 41) to review specified decisions made by the IA. The IAT consists of the Chairperson and two ordinary members (to be appointed by the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury from a pool of panel members on the recommendation of the Chairperson).