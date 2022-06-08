Cabinet approves MoU signed between S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences (SNBNCBS), Kolkata, India and Leibniz-Institut fur Festkorper- und Werkstoffforschung Dresden e.V. (IFW Dresden e.V.), Dresden, Germany in the Novel Magnetic and Topological Quantum Materials





The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences (SNBNCBS), Kolkata, India and Leibniz-Institut fur Festkorper- und Werkstoffforschung Dresden e.V. (IFW Dresden e.V.), Dresden, Germany intended to scientific cooperation in the field of “Novel Magnetic and Topological Quantum Materials”.





The research on Quantum Materials has received a worldwide attention due to their potential in development for future quantum technology. The goal of this joint venture will be to foster Indo-German collaboration, provide opportunities and facilitate the advancement of knowledge in the area of magnetic and topological quantum materials. The cooperation in particular will include, sharing of experimental and computational resources, exchange of technical and professional support, and exchanging of faculty, researchers to carry out the collaborative research. This is expected to create the requisite knowledge base on the basis of reciprocity, best effort, mutual benefit, and frequent interactions.





About SNBNCBS:





S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences (SNBNCBS) is an Autonomous Research Institute established under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India in 1986 as a Registered Society. The Centre was established to honour the life and work of Professor S. N. Bose who was a colossal figure in theoretical physics and has made some of the most fundamental conceptual contributions to the development of Quantum Mechanics and Quantum Statistics. Over the years, the Centre has emerged as a major institution for research and development in Basic Sciences, specifically in the area of physical sciences and related disciplines, employing the power of experiment, theory and computation. The Centre is also a major hub of advanced manpower training and linkage in this crucial area of Science and Technology. The Centre offers a residential programme leading to PhD and has a vigorous Visitors & Linkage programme.





About IFW:





IFW is a non-university research institute and a member of the Leibniz Association. IFW Dresden is concerned with modern materials science and combines explorative research in physics, chemistry and materials science with the technological development of new materials and products.





The research programs at IFW are focused on functional materials which hold a key position in many fields of application: superconducting and magnetic materials, thin-film systems and nanostructures as well as crystalline and amorphous materials. Further missions of the Institute are the promotion of young scientists and the training of technical staff as well as supplying industrial companies with the Institute’s R&D know-how and experience.





