Matellio Received the CMMI® V2.0 Level-3 Certification

Matellio Inc, a leading software engineering services company, announces that its software engineering development facilities have been appraised at CMMI DEV V2.0 Level-3 with Supplier Agreement Management (SAM) applicability. The appraisal at Maturity Level-3 with the SAM applicability model underlines its strong commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and IT services to its customers and vendors for a smooth digital transformation. The appraisal was conducted by QualityWaves Benchmark.

Aimed at transforming startups and enterprises with their cutting-edge technology solutions, Matellio is one of the handful of software engineering studios.

“A Level 3 certification from CMMI V2.0 will allow us as a global brand to enhance our business processes and project delivery approaches,” says Apoorv Gehlot, CEO, and Co-Founder, Matellio Inc.

“Clients across the world expect this level of appraisal from a leading software engineering studio like ours. This Level 3 certification from CMMI has proved the capabilities of Matellio to perform at that level.”

“Our team’s amazing performance and dedication were essential in our success in achieving CMMI Level 3 DEV & SAM 2.0 certification,” says Puneet Rao, COO, and Co-Founder, Matellio Inc. “At Matellio, we are committed to continuous improvement and excellent customer experience. This level of certification from CMMI acknowledged our efforts to create result-oriented solutions for our customers. We hope to continue to build on this momentum to qualify for higher levels of certifications.”

CMMI is a process and behavioural model that helps organizations improve capabilities and elevate the product, software, and service development processes. The Level 3 V2.0 certification indicates that the organization has continuously enhanced its operations and services based on a deep understanding of the business requirements and performance objectives. CMMI® DEV V2.0 is a new model that shows Matellio’s capabilities to provide clear and value-focused digital services to its clients for desired business outcomes.

About Matellio

Matellio is a software engineering studio offering digital transformation services and technology solutions to its clients worldwide. With hundreds of satisfied clients and over 300 accredited engineers, the company has delivered countless software solutions for various industry verticals. Global leaders like Clutch, App Futura, DesignRush, and Scrum Alliance have recognized their skills and expertise. Matellio is a proud partner with pioneers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Arizona Technology Council, GE Digital Alliance, ServiceNow, HPE, etc.