The Long-Awaited McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival is Back & Expected to be Better than Ever

By: Caribbean Association of Georgia Inc.

2022CAGMcDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival Flyer

MCDONOUGH, Ga. – June 2, 2022 – PRLog — The Caribbean Association of Georgia, Inc., (CAG) will celebrate the 10th Annual McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival, Saturday, June 25th, 2022, at Avalon Park, 1068 Industrial Parkway McDonough, GA 30253 from 1:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. This year CAG will not only celebrate 10 years of hosting the festival, but the humanitarian organization will continue the tradition of bringing the largest and most highly anticipated Caribbean celebration to Atlanta’s southside. It is also the first time that the gathering will return following a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Event organizers say this year’s theme is all about unity and honoring the Caribbean American culture during Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Guests will experience several unique features during the festival— among them, One Caribbean Village. One Caribbean Village will allow families to be transported to the Caribbean without leaving Henry County. CAG President, Samantha Samuels said, “Our vision is for our guests to get an in-depth taste and appreciation for each of the Caribbean countries across our rich diaspora.” The organization hopes that One Caribbean Village will further CAG’s mission of one love, Samuels continued, “We have all endured a lot during this pandemic and we wanted this festival to be about harmony, love and plain old fun.”

Festivalgoers will also experience a music extravaganza with three of Atlanta’s top DJs, among them DJ Ezzy B followed by live performances by Reggae singing sensation, Kenne Blessin, and multi-hyphenate Reggae artist, Michael Star. Festival attendees will also witness an all-female friendly yet competitive cricket tournament. The event will have a wide variety of delicious food, treats and drinks representing islands and cultures throughout the Caribbean. The entire family will be able to shop from Caribbean vendors in fashion, jewelry and some of the best services the southside has to offer. Moms and Dads can relax because the kids will enjoy face-paint, inflatables, games, and giveaways in the Caribbean Kid’s Zone. Health and wellness vendors will be on hand as well as the Blood Mobile which will take life-giving donations.

This year, organizers will honor local Caribbean leaders for their humanitarian work and contributions to metro Atlanta’s Caribbean American community. CAG will present Media Personalities, Wayne Hall and DJ Chigga with awards for their commitment to charity. Long-time CAG member, Verna Muthoni, will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her tireless dedication to Caribbean arts and culture. Founders of the widely respected Atlanta Georgia Relays, Taneisha & Keith Murray, will also be honored with the Sports Pioneer Award.

Vendor and Sponsorship packages are available at www.caribbeangeorgia.org/ festival. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

The McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival hosted by CAG has been serving the community since 2010. The Caribbean Association of Georgia, Inc is a 501©3 tax exempt humanitarian and cultural organization committed to supporting causes that affect the Caribbean-American community at home and across the Caribbean diaspora. It was founded in 2008 and incorporated in 2009. The organization provides valuable services to local communities by providing for the homeless, feeding troops at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and offering support to victims of domestic abuse at local shelters. The organization also provides employment, homeownership and immigration trainings for those in metro-Atlanta. CAG supports people devastated by deadly storms in the Caribbean and the United States. To learn more, join or donate to the work of CAG visit www.caribbeangeorgia.org.