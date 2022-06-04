Money Smart Publishing Announces Books Signing by Andy LaPointe, author of, “Up North Dream”

Traverse Bay Farms Elk Rapids retail store is located at 204 River Street. In addition to the book signing event attendees will be able to sample several nationally award-winning gourmet food products including cherry juice concentrate, dried cherries, tart cherry capsules and many more.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, people have been fleeing big cities and pandemic epicenters for the more relaxed and slower pace of life in Northern Michigan. This is backed up by the U.S. Postal Service. Statistics indicate mail forwarding requests from people in more populated areas of Michigan and both the east and west coasts of the United States.

Many are moving from overpriced and cramped apartments to the modern-rural areas of Northern Michigan.

Mr. LaPointe and his wife moved to Northern Michigan from Taylor, a suburb of Detroit. We left the big city and moved to Northern Michigan because we wanted to enjoy the Northern Michigan lifestyle.

What is the Northern Michigan lifestyle?

“It’s the ability to enjoy all the amenities of modern living while living in harmony with Mother nature.”

If that is what you want too, Northern Michigan is for you!

According to Andy LaPointe, “Officially, Up North Michigan doesn’t exist on any map, but it is very real. Maybe it’s the tranquil feeling experienced when walking down streets lined with huge oak trees, the promise of a slower paced lifestyle and the friendly greetings of neighbors. Up North is much more than the tourist shops, the fudge and the cherries. Up North is a state of mind. It is a place to play golf, ski the slopes, ride the trails, enjoy the laughter of family and friends, forget the stress of the world and lose yourself in the serenity of watching the sun set over the western horizon. You know what I’m talking about…the fiery orange and blazing yellow sunset! “

Mr. LaPointe continued, “Up North offers all of the conveniece of modern amenities while living in harmony with Mother Nature. The modern-rural communities of Up North offer people to work remote, while enjoying world-class resturants, golf courses and ski hills. In addition, to offering modern amenities, the area also boasts access to countless lakes and endless acreage of state land for hunting, hiking and biking.”

For more information on the author’s work, visit here website at www.UpNorthDream.com His books are available for purchase from Amazon and at the book signing event, too.