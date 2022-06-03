Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected dangerous drugs (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected dangerous drugs (with photo) ***************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (June 2) seized about 1 500 grams of suspected ketamine and about 200 grams of suspected crack cocaine with a total estimated market value of about $1.2 million in Tsuen Wan. A man was arrested.







During an anti-narcotics operation conducted in that district last evening, Customs officers intercepted a 17-year-old man and found about 1 000 grams of suspected ketamine inside a travel bag carried by him. The man was subsequently arrested. Customs officers later escorted the man to a residential premises nearby where about 500 grams of suspected ketamine, about 200 grams of suspected crack cocaine and a batch of drug packaging paraphernalia were further seized.







An investigation is ongoing.







Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.







Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).

