Exchange Rate Notification No. 49/2022 – Customs (N.T.)

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No.43/2022-Customs(N.T.), dated 19th May, 2022 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 3rd June, 2022, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.


SCHEDULE-I




























Sl.


No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

  1.  

(2)

(3)



(a)

(b)


(For Imported Goods)

(For Export Goods)

1.

Australian Dollar

56.95

54.50

2.

Bahraini Dinar

212.55

199.65

3.

Canadian Dollar

62.40

60.25

4.

Chinese Yuan

11.75

11.40

5.

Danish Kroner

11.30

10.90

6.

EURO

84.25

81.20

7.

Hong Kong Dollar

10.05

9.70

8.

Kuwaiti Dinar

261.85

245.60

9.

New Zealand Dollar

51.65

49.35

10.

Norwegian Kroner

8.30

8.05

11.

Pound Sterling

98.60

95.25

12.

Qatari Riyal

22.00

20.55

13.

Saudi Arabian Riyal

21.35

20.05

14.

Singapore Dollar

57.40

55.45

15.

South African Rand

5.15

4.80

16.

Swedish Kroner

8.00

7.75

17.

Swiss Franc

82.15

79.05

18.

Turkish Lira

4.85

4.60

19.

UAE Dirham

21.80

20.50

20.

US Dollar

78.50

76.80




SCHEDULE-II












Sl.


No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

  1.  

(2)

(3)



(a)

(b)


(For Imported Goods)

(For Export Goods)

1.

Japanese Yen

60.70

58.65

2.

Korean Won

6.40

6.00




