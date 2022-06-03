“A Mother’s Curse” by Cassidy McKinnie Will Be Displayed at the ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022



Book Retail Price|$25.48





Author



Cassidy McKinnie is a single mother of two sons, ages 13 and 4. She is a member of the NAACP. She has a Bachelors degree in Sociology and a Minor in Psychology from The University of TN at Martin. She will pursue her Masters degree in Psychology.





This is her first published book, and she plans to write more in the future. She went through many life struggles from childhood to adulthood. She suffered child abuse, neglect, poverty, and bullying from her parents and peers. However, she sustained her faith and trust in God.