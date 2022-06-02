The Boys Of 98′ Go Cross Country For March Madness

Social media and the press has been taken by storm over the past few months by the social media sensation and brand Boys Of 98’. The group consists of best friends originally from Canada who have gained exponential traction in the United States, the group consists of Christian Camarata, Matthew Cianci, Stefan Rebello, and Matthew Maccarone. This group of millennials has captured the hearts of college students and young professionals all over the country by posting entertaining content and interacting with fans during college tours and road trips.

Most recently The Boys Of 98’ went on what they like to call the March Madness Tour across the country. This tour celebrated an end to a Covid era, with many cities back to normal operation and 100% capacity. This was important for “the boys” to ensure they can interact with fans and connect with individuals from all over. This also meant that the group could attend March Madness games with fans, especially the final four held in New Orleans.

Throughout the entire tour “the boys” documented the whole journey. Stop number one started in between Buffalo and Pittsburgh for the first round, followed by Chicago, Philly, and finally New Orleans. When visiting different cities and college towns throughout the tournament the group held college nights at local bars, fann meetups, and of course visiting all of the best restaurants in each city. This created an incredible and memorable experience not only for The Boys Of 98’ but for their near million plus fans in the United States as well. The brand was even able to interact with audience members from each city by interviewing and getting “hot takes”.

The Boys Of 98’ have grown to a level of humbling fame, which allows the brand to not feel like work but giving back and entertaining. Even some large names have sponsored the group such as BetOnline for the entire tour. Currently The Boys Of 98’ are planning a season 3 road trip, with details to come soon, and America cannot wait!