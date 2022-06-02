“Henri Cartier-Bresson – The Decisive Moment” at the Seoul Arts Center, South Korea

From June 10 to October 2, 2022

Initated by the French publisher Tériade, the project of the famous publication Images à la Sauvette is finally achieved on October 1952 as a French-American co-edition, with the contribution of Matisse and the American publishers Simon and Schuster. The latter chose The Decisive Moment as the title of the American version, and unintentionally imposed the motto which would define Cartier-Bressons work.





Since its publication in 1952, Images à la Sauvette has received an overwhelming success. It is considered as a Bible for photographers according to Robert Capas words. The innovative design of the publication stroke the art world with its refine format, the heliogravure quality and the strength of the image sequences. The publication reveals the inherent duality of Cartier-Bressons work; between the photographers intimate interpretation and his documentary approach.





The exhibition presents a selection of vintage prints as well as many archive documents related to the adventure of this book, up to its recent reprint in facsimile by Steidl.





Magazines end up wrapping French fries, while books remain.



Henri Cartier-Bresson