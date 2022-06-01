HITLAB Extends Application Deadline of Breakthrough Alliance Spring 2022 Innovator’s Challenge

HITLAB is pleased to announce that the deadline for applications for the Innovator’s Challenge has been extended to June 10th.

The Spring 2022 Innovator’s Challenge, which was launched in early May by HITLAB’s Breakthrough Alliance is looking for the world’s most innovative developing and early commercial digital health technologies. The goal is to identify innovative digital health solutions for addressing significant gaps in healthcare. Companies with digital health solutions from across the spectrum of healthcare are invited to apply. Preference during application review will be given to those offering promising cancer analytic capabilities.

For over twenty years, HITLAB has been a pioneer in the advancement of digital health research, strategy, and education. In 2016, the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) partnered with HITLAB to launch the Digital Health Breakthrough Network (DHBN) as part of its broader efforts to facilitate growth in New York City’s healthcare and life sciences sectors. HITLAB now independently operates this program and continues providing rapid solution verification services to the digital health ecosystem.

Chaired by Bill Taranto, President, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund The HITLAB Breakthrough Alliance is a global consortium of member organizations with a shared mission to improve health outcomes and care delivery through verified emerging technologies. It seeks to accelerate a greater number of digital health innovations through the creation of exclusive, evidence-based research and commercialization insights.

“The Innovator’s Challenge is a key element of our Breakthrough Alliance Program. The goal is to enable health technology companies to benefit from rigorous cost-effective methods for generating meaningful, evidence-driven data that seek to validate their concept, prototypes, or products and attract key clients and investors,” said Stan Kachnowski, Director Columbia Business School, Digital Health Program and Chair, HITLAB. “We are always excited to see the innovations that come through this program, and we look forward to this year’s submissions.”

Submissions will be screened and evaluated by a panel of judges using the following criteria:

Innovativeness of Approach

Description of Value

Potential for Scalability

Market Sustainability

Likely Impact

The first round of finalists will be selected and contacted on June 23rd. They will then go on to present their solutions live during the June 30th HITLAB Innovator’s Summit. Up to three winners will be chosen and announced by a panel of judges.

The winning innovations will subsequently be evaluated in rapid-cycle studies with end-users, providing key verification data and actionable insights regarding design, feasibility, and market potential. There is no cost to apply, no cost to participate, and no equity requested by HITLAB.

The HITLAB Breakthrough Alliance board members will ensure that this vital research is completed in a timely and effective manner.

The two-part application can be found here.

ABOUT HITLAB BREAKTHROUGH ALLIANCE

HITLAB Breakthrough Alliance was created in partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation to accelerate a greater number of digital health innovations through the generation of exclusive, evidence-based research and insights. This new digital health consortium is a subscription-based service with a mission to improve health outcomes and care delivery from verifying emerging technologies and research—driven by the perspectives and strategies of its members.

About HITLAB

HITLAB is an impact-first organization that offers digital health research, teaching, and advisory services to improve health delivery around the world.

At HITLAB, we believe technology and health can work together to improve the quality of health delivery and healthcare worldwide. We use rigorous research and evidence-based methods to identify the best digital health solutions for each of our partners.