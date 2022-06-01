Atlas Home Improvement Opens Nominations for Its Annual Veteran Bathroom Makeover Giveaway

Atlas Home Improvement is excited to announce that it will begin accepting nominations for its annual Veteran Bathroom Makeover on Memorial Day, May 30. The owners of the company, David and Darian Bobby, have long supported the military community in Michigan in honor of their veteran family members. Every year, the company receives hundreds of nominations for this giveaway event, choosing one veteran to surprise with an all-expenses-paid bathroom makeover project.

Many veterans who are getting older or are dealing with life-changing injuries after serving have difficulty bathing safely. The threshold of a typical bathtub often poses a tripping hazard, which can lead to falls and dangerous injuries. Giving veterans a safe and comfortable place to bathe is the inspiration behind this yearly giveaway.

David explains, “We came up with the idea of donating a new bathroom to a veteran in need since we specialize in aging-in-place products like new showers, walk-in jetted tubs, and stairlifts.”

In 2021, the winner of the giveaway was Lamar Harrington, a Marine who fought in the Vietnam War. During his service, Harrington participated in eight major skirmishes and has been recognized with awards over the years for his meritorious conduct under fire.

As the winner of the giveaway, Atlas Home Improvement installed a new walk-in tub, wall tiling, vanity, sink, and flooring in his bathroom, giving him a safe and new bathing area that would better fit his needs.

You can submit a nomination by visiting AtlasHomeImprovement.com/nominate-a-veteran.

About Atlas Home Improvement

Atlas Home Improvement is a home remodeling company based in Whitmore Lake, MI. Founded in 1989, Atlas has served over 18,000 local homeowners by offering top-of-the-line products that are designed to provide a lifetime of performance. Learn more at AtlasHomeImprovement.com.