Why Instagram Beauty Influencer Randi Cain Fell in Love with CURECODE Double Barrier Cream

Beauty influencers try hundreds if not thousands of products. Every so often, one turns out to be a holy grail on first use. This was the case for Randi Cain, a high-level influencer with over 60-thousand followers who look to her for a reliable opinion, when she tried CURECODE Double Barrier Cream. CURECODE is K-Beauty’s first ever “smart” skin care with the patented super ceramide formula Neuromide and triple-biotics, formulated to stimulate the healing properties within the skin’s own biome for faster calming and skin barrier restoration.

“I fell in love with this on my first use! Its super moisturizing, but not heavy or greasy feeling any way. It does create a barrier on the skin, which also helps to hold in all hydrated applied before without causing any pilling or tackiness. I can feel it on my skin, but it in no way is bothersome or slimy,” Randi wrote in her review after an explanation of the ingredients in the cream.

“The squalane definitely helps to make my skin look much more smoothe as well. In my opinion, this is perfect for all skin types; from the most sensitive to super oily. This is one I’ll definitely repurchase!!” she added.

CURECODE Double Barrier Lotion contains an arsenal of intensive skin care ingredients, including patented Neuromide, formulated to acts like postbiotics to foster a healthy skin microbiome to calm skin irritation and keep skin calm. Ceramide NP also boosts the ceramide levels in the skin barrier, actually stimulating the skin into believing it’s healthy and building itself up the way a strong skin barrier does. St. John’s Wort and a blend of skin nourishing natural oils and sunflower boost the skin’s nutrient levels while helping to calm and hydrate.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.