E-Lock launches instaSigner – a cloud based signing and approval management platform



Today the majority of businesses are opting to go digital. With E-Locks SaaS based digital signatures, business processes can go completely online, thereby saving valuable time and reducing the hassle and cost associated with paper-based processes. instaSigner can be used as a complete document approval system that allows businesses to design a customized workflow as suitable to Organizations.





instaSigner provides the most secure, efficient & legal way of signing electronic documents online. Individuals, small as well as large organizations can use this product to digitally sign files without investing in any in-premise software or hardware. A cloud based application allows users to start signing immediately without capital investments, installation and maintenance issues. The application being deployed on the cloud, signing can happen from anywhere, anytime.





Key features of instaSigner:



Supports ‘Digital’ and ‘Electronic’ signatures



Client-side signing using e-Tokens/ USB dongles



Server-side signing using HSMs or PKCS#12 (PFX) files



Customized approval workflows



Multiple signatures on a single document



Signs multiple or all pages in one click



Signs either single file or multiple files in bulk



Options for positioning signature block on pages and within a page



In-premise deployment for organizations that do not opt for cloud based signing



LDAP / Active Directory Integration for in-premise deployments



Sequential and Parallel signing



Integration with cloud based certificates



Compliant with numerous laws and acts of most countries including CCAs guidelines for digital signatures in India



Why go for cloud / online signing?





Sign documents from anywhere, anytime



Pay as you use



Track progress of the document as to who has signed it and in where it is currently



Easy to use application, no need to install, configure or maintain the software



Customize the workflow as per your business need



Ensure faster turnaround as signing documents online is very fast and easy



Reduce IT/ administrative overhead



Increase productivity and efficiency and reduce time and money involved in the process



Use features like multiple signatures, customized signature placement, signing sequence, signing notifications etc



