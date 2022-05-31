E-Lock launches instaSigner – a cloud based signing and approval management platform

May 31, 2022 | Business


Today the majority of businesses are opting to go digital. With E-Locks SaaS based digital signatures, business processes can go completely online, thereby saving valuable time and reducing the hassle and cost associated with paper-based processes. instaSigner can be used as a complete document approval system that allows businesses to design a customized workflow as suitable to Organizations.



instaSigner provides the most secure, efficient & legal way of signing electronic documents online. Individuals, small as well as large organizations can use this product to digitally sign files without investing in any in-premise software or hardware. A cloud based application allows users to start signing immediately without capital investments, installation and maintenance issues. The application being deployed on the cloud, signing can happen from anywhere, anytime.



Key features of instaSigner:


Supports ‘Digital’ and ‘Electronic’ signatures


Client-side signing using e-Tokens/ USB dongles


Server-side signing using HSMs or PKCS#12 (PFX) files


Customized approval workflows


Multiple signatures on a single document


Signs multiple or all pages in one click


Signs either single file or multiple files in bulk


Options for positioning signature block on pages and within a page


In-premise deployment for organizations that do not opt for cloud based signing


LDAP / Active Directory Integration for in-premise deployments


Sequential and Parallel signing


Integration with cloud based certificates


Compliant with numerous laws and acts of most countries including CCAs guidelines for digital signatures in India


Why go for cloud / online signing?



Sign documents from anywhere, anytime


Pay as you use


Track progress of the document as to who has signed it and in where it is currently


Easy to use application, no need to install, configure or maintain the software


Customize the workflow as per your business need


Ensure faster turnaround as signing documents online is very fast and easy


Reduce IT/ administrative overhead


Increase productivity and efficiency and reduce time and money involved in the process


Use features like multiple signatures, customized signature placement, signing sequence, signing notifications etc


Wed love to invite you to try out instaSigner by signing up for a free trial.


For further information about this exciting new solution and launch offers, please contact archana ( @ ) elock dot com.

###