Appointment of a New Managing Partner

Eterna International, the immigration and mobility division of Eterna Financial Group and a leading global provider of business immigration solutions, proudly announces the nomination of Nicolas Laurin as their next Managing Partner – Global Markets.

Mr. Laurin has over 17 years of experience as a lawyer, including over 12 years as a partner of Mandeville & Associates Ltd., one of the industry’s most reputable investment immigration law firms. Over the years, Mr. Laurin has not only successfully handled thousands of investment immigration cases but has also worked in leadership positions in the strategic structuring and distribution of investment immigration products, acquiring unique experience managing operations.

“Nicolas is the perfect person to contribute to the next step of Eterna’s development,” said Pierre-Olivier Tardif, the CEO of Eterna International. “We couldn’t be more proud to see Nicolas join our team. His rich network of relationships worldwide will help Eterna strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our international presence,” said Pierre-Marc Lecompte, COO of Eterna International.

“I am very excited to be joining the Eterna team,” said Nicolas Laurin. “I believe Eterna has a great business model and experienced management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the current changing environment.”

Mr. Laurin received an L.L.B. in law from Université de Montréal in 2003 and has been a member in good standing of the Quebec Bar since 2005. In 2019, he completed a Commercial Real Estate Analysis and Investment certificate from the MIT – School of Architecture and Planning.