Modern Campus Partners with ARUCC’s MyCreds™ to Enhance System Interoperability with Destiny One

The Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC) and Modern Campus, the higher education industry’s leading modern learner engagement platform, today announced a partnership that will enhance interoperability between Modern Campus Destiny One—the most-used student information system for continuing and workforce education—and the ARUCC MyCreds™ | MesCertif™National Network.

MyCreds™, powered by Digitary, is a Canadian shared service and platform that provides students and graduates access to a secure, online, password-protected learner credential wallet, with official documents issued by their institution. Modern Campus plans to build an API connector with MyCreds™, to launch in November 2022, enabling institutions on the MyCreds™ platform full interoperability for badges with their Modern Campus Destiny One local environments.

Today’s learners need flexible access to their academic credentials and documents, so that they can share evidence of their knowledge, skills, and abilities whenever—and with whomever—they want, on demand. The collaboration between MyCreds™ and Modern Campus will support learners’ unique education experiences across the full learner lifecycle.

“We’re passionate about supporting institutions in their effort to deliver modern experiences for learners—no matter where they are in their journey. Our focus on helping learners share their skills and personalized badges on any social platform is just one example of that commitment,” says Chad Rowe, vice president of product at Modern Campus, “The MyCreds™ Connector enables colleges and universities to easily issue digital credentials stored and managed externally. This will increase learner engagement, and potentially help to drive subsequent enrolments.”

Any institution’s system administrator can link MyCreds™ to Modern Campus Destiny One in minutes. Once linked, institutions will be able to search or enter IDs for, and associate, any of their existing MyCreds™ badge templates to a Destiny One (Modern Campus’s purpose-built Student Information System) course section, certificate, conference, or ISPM program. With this collaboration, institutions using Destiny One will have the ability to share badge data and load MyCreds™ badges directly to their course catalogs. This feature will be available as an add-on for institutions as they onboard to the MyCreds™ platform.

“MyCreds™ is excited to partner with Modern Campus,” says Charmaine Hack, ARUCC board director of ARUCC MyCreds™, “Establishing strong ties with key student information system providers remains a core interoperability goal of MyCreds™. With this new arrangement, schools will have needed supports between their Modern Campus Destiny One local environments and MyCreds™, which will enhance efficiency and increase the access for onboarding and sharing of data for badges in a streamlined fashion. We are looking forward to the anticipated launch of the supports in late fall 2022.”

“Humber College has been using Destiny One for our learners and their digital credentials for many years. We are looking forward to the Destiny One software connector as it will allow us to automatically send our learner credentials to MyCreds™,” says Ruth Butlin, ITS director of enterprise applications, Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning, “The new functionality will improve our learner mobility as they will be able to store all their academic credentials in one digital wallet, including their micro-credentials.”

About ARUCC

The Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC) owns MyCreds™. ARUCC provides leadership in the post-secondary education field and service to its member institutions nationally and internationally, helping foster the advancement of registrarial practices and learner focused service delivery in Canada.

About MyCreds™

MyCreds™ is a national, shared service and platform that provides students and graduates access to a secure, online, password protected learner credential wallet. This virtual wallet allows them to view and share their verified and official transcripts, credentials, and academic documents in a digitized format on a 24/7 basis – anytime, anywhere. Secure, cryptographically signed documents can be sent conveniently and require no further verification. MyCreds™ is the first and only national bilingual system of its kind in Canada. Visit www.mycreds.ca for more details or contact ARUCC’s Executive Lead, Joanne Duklas at info@aruccnationalnetwork.ca.

About Modern Campus

Modern Campus is obsessed with empowering its 1,800+ higher education customers to thrive when radical transformation is required to respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt, and administrative complexity.

The Modern Campus engagement platform powers solutions for non-traditional student management, web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement and development, conversational text messaging, career pathways, and campus maps and virtual tours. The result: innovative institutions can create a learner-to-earner lifecycle that engages modern learners for life, while providing modern administrators with the tools needed to streamline workflows and drive high efficiency.

Learn how Modern Campus is leading the modern learner engagement movement at moderncampus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Digitary

Digitary provides the underlying engine powering MyCreds™. Digitary was launched in Dublin, Ireland in 2005, and has grown to become a leading online platform for certifying, sharing, and verifying academic credentials. Learner-centric since the very start, Digitary enables millions of learners to share their verified academic achievements online, securely, quickly and easily. Digitary is now used by organizations in over 135 countries. For further details, visit www.digitary.net.