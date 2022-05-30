Hong Kong – Three men and a woman holding charged with murder

Three men and a woman holding charged with murder *************************************************



Police today (May 29) laid holding charges against three men and a woman, aged between 20 and 37, jointly with one count of murder and another 30-year-old man with one count of conspiracy to wound with intent.





Police arrested the four men and a woman on May 27 and yesterday (May 28), who were in suspected connection with the murder case happened in Mong Kok on May 27, in which a 46-year-old man died.





The case will be mentioned at Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow morning (May 30).





Police arrested another 34-year-old woman for assisting offenders, in suspected connection with the case earlier. She has been released on bail and is required to report back to Police in late June.





Active follow-up action by the Regional Crime Unit of Kowloon West is underway.



