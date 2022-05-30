Health and Wisdom CEO: Arthritis Awareness Month is a Time for People with Joint Pain to Seek Help

Arthritis Awareness Month, which is held annually in May, is a time “to learn about prevention and medical care” if you have the disease.

“Almost 60 million U.S. adults suffer from various types of arthritis,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Missouri-based Health and Wisdom, which makes topical Magnesium products. “If you have any of the symptoms of arthritis, such as swelling and joint pain, please see your doctor.”

“If you are currently being treated for arthritis, now is a good time to touch base with your medical provider to optimize your treatment program,” she added.

People suffering from arthritis are often treated with over-the-counter medications, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), Acetaminophen, topical pain relievers, and dietary supplements.

Magnesium, which is an essential nutrient the body needs to function optimally, helps repair cells and stabilize cell function. It also helps the nerves and muscles to function properly.

VeryWellHealth.com reports that having the proper level of Magnesium in the body “helps with bone density and bone development. It can also help reduce the risk of arthritis and bone fractures.”

“Cultures throughout history have used Magnesium for its health benefits. It can reduce inflammation,” Collinwood said.

For two decades, Health and Wisdom has been a leader and innovator in the transdermal Magnesium industry.

Health and Wisdom leading products include:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Hand-Made Magnesium Bar Soap: Available in three refreshing scents—Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

“Take time in to educate yourself about the symptoms and dangers of arthritis,” Collinwood said. “Make sure you are comfortable with your treatment plan. If you are not currently adding Magnesium to your treatment plan, ask your doctor if it can help.”

“There is nothing new or revolutionary about soaking in mineral-rich waters for pain relief. Our ancestors have been doing it for centuries,” she added.

To purchase Health and Wisdom Magnesium products, visit Walmart.com, Amazon.com, OneLavi.com, iHerb.com, and health-and-wisdom.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Health & Wisdom. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Health and Wisdom

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in Magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide topical Magnesium to the public.