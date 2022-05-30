Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces an Extension of the Tender Offer for Ember Therapeutics, Inc.

Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their tender offer for the Shares of Ember Therapeutics, Inc. The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete documentation required to participate in the Offer. As of the date hereof, no Shares have been Tendered.

Investors should read the Offer to Purchase and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase, the Amendment No. 1 to the Offer to Purchase, and the Assignment Form by visiting their website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling them at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidty.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.