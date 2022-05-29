The inaugural OTT.X X-FRONTS brings together prominent AVOD & FAST players with the ad community.

The inaugural OTT.X X-FRONTS brought prominent and up-and-coming AVOD and FAST platforms, networks, and channels together with an audience of brands, advertisers, and ad agencies for a two-day exchange of networking, business, knowledge, and a series of exciting pitches and presentations.

The 2022 OTT.X X-FRONTS, an annual showcase and conference for the AVOD and FAST markets and the OTT community at large had 400 registered attendees for its first edition of the event not including the many more who livestreamed the event from the comfort of their own home courtesy of Stellar Tickets.

The morning conference sessions included a keynote presentation by Laura Martin, CFA, CMT, riveting fireside chats and panels featuring some of the most innovative minds in the industry. Participants in the morning session include Amagi, TelevisaUnivision, VIZIO, Tubi, XUMO, FAST Studios, Smart AdServer, OrkaTV, Multicom Entertainment Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Cinedigm, TMB, Upwave & Crackle Plus.

Over 25 pioneering AVOD & FAST Players took the stage at the X-FRONTS to present exciting announcements, details about lineups, content promotion and new initiatives for the coming year.

Networking was a key component of the X-FRONTS via the showroom floor, networking cocktail receptions, and an online meeting scheduler for planned or ad-hoc meetings between all attendees.

The OTT.X X-FRONTS advisory committee will convene over the next couple of weeks to decide and announce the dates and location of the 2023 OTT.X X-FRONTS by mid-June.

For those unable to attend the 2022 X-FRONTS, fear not as the entire event will be available on demand next week.

