

In addition to the use of reviewers and influencers, Shabd.in also provides national media coverage for a reasonable price.



You can begin writing as soon as you create an account on Shabd.in.



As a publishing platform, Shabd.in has many advantages.





80% of the royalties are earned based on the total sales of the book. It’s all up to you if you want to make money from your books.





Online self-publication platform Shabd.in is run by Indians. For Rs 2900, you can get a publishing package. There are four different packs to choose from, each with different features.





You can keep your books at the forefront of popular culture by employing the most up-to-date and successful marketing techniques.





With the help of marketing experts, you can streamline the publishing, promotion, and distribution of your books.





You can keep tabs on sales in real time by using a web-based dashboard. A monthly sales report can be generated on any platform.





More than 100,000 people can now get their hands on your books thanks to your website and mobile app. Users of Shabd.in will be notified via email each time a new book is published.





Our email address is info ( @ ) shabd dot in, and our phone number is +91 6307073398.

###