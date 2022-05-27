Join URBAN Photo Awards 2022 and win from a prize pool worth €23,000

Display your photos in one of the most important international festival of photography in Europe. Every year, photographers from all over the world comes to Trieste Photo Days attending the Award Ceremony of URBAN Photo Awards, where a stellar jury personally award the winners!

Among the international super-jurors of URBAN 2022: Susan Meiselas, President of Magnum Foundation and member of Magnum Photo, italian photography legend Nino Migliori, Shobha, Jerome Sessini, Alexandra Sophie, Manfred Baumann and many others.

New Exhibition-prize at the Polveriera Napoleonica in Palmanova (Italy) for creative, experimental, abstract and conceptual photos/projects, as part of the Photo Days Tour 2022 and Palmanova Creativa.

Some big prizes offered by URBAN’s Technical Partners:

A Fujifilm X-E4 KIT digital camera offered by Fujifilm Italia

Manfrotto tripods, Manfrotto backpacks and JOBY mobile Vlogging Kits offered by Vitec Imaging Solutions, for a total value of over € 1,400

Photography courses offered by PhotographyCourse.net

Handcrafted leather and rope straps offered by Stroppa

The Free Photo promo is active for everyone until 31 May: photographers who are already participating in URBAN 2022 will be able to add 1 photo without additional registration fees, while others will be able to submit their first photo for free.

Submissions open until Sunday 12 June 2022 (new deadline) on www.urbanphotoawards.com.

About URBAN PHOTO AWARDS 2022

NOW you can submit 1 photo for FREE until May 31, 2022!

URBAN PHOTO AWARDS is run by dotART cultural association since 2009 promoting projects aimed at giving support and visibility to professional and amateur photographers, both locally and abroad.