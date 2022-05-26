Vincent Myers, President, DIGroup Architecture, Guests on International Changemakers Podcast



Myers discussed his journey to becoming an architect, his firms flourishing diversity, and the current impact of the pandemic on his business today.





His first influences in architecture were through his father  one of the first licensed Black architects in the State of New Jersey. He is the changemaker never upset by all the hurdles he had to overcome, led by example, all while working really hard, said Myers.





Myers spoke about his early childhood memories in Newark witnessing the destructive 1967 Newark riots following Martin Luther Kings assassination, and how it motivates him to persevere through difficult times. Even with the impact of the pandemic through project halts and a fluctuating economy, he stays positive and continues to look ahead. Im just inspired every day, not only about the projects that I have, but the people that I work with . it matters to them, the work that we do.





As a changemaker, Myers sees architecture as a vehicle for change, especially when designing for the aging community. Architecture is unique in the sense that we create space we create wonderful environments where light comes in and people get excited about where they are.





ABOUT VINCENT MYERS:



Vincent Myers is President and co-founding member of DIGroup Architecture  an award-winning, majority Black-owned architectural firm headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He has helped grow the firm to include a rich, diverse portfolio of projects for senior living clients, nationally, as well as healthcare, civic and education clients, regionally. He is a recognized leader in educating clients in designing spaces to fit the complex needs of the new aging generation, from independent living residents to those requiring skilled nursing and memory care services. Recently his efforts have focused on preparing for the design of the next generation of senior facilities within urban areas. He serves as a guest speaker on the future of aging, sharing insights with leading developers and operators of senior living communities.





He is a Board Member of Springpoint Senior Living and the Mary Owen Borden Foundation. He also mentors high school students through The ACE Mentor Program of America (ACE)  a national program designed to attract high school students to careers in the Architecture, Construction and Engineering industry.





Vincent was named a Difference Maker by ROI-NJ in their ROI Influencers: People of Color 2021 issue and named a Top Influencer In Senior Housing by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum.





A sought-after speaker and contributor to both print and broadcast outlets, Vince has become a go-to media resource for his insights on the business of architecture. His work and influence are featured across the country.





ABOUT DIGROUP ARCHITECTURE:



DIGroup Architecture is a certified Minority-owned, Disadvantaged, and Small Business Enterprise (MBE/DBE/SBE) specializing in architecture, planning, interior design and environmental graphics, signage and wayfinding.





DIG originated as a consortium of several small architectural firms who formed an alliance to collaborate and compete for large educational projects issued by the State of New Jersey to revitalize the most under-served public school districts. This collaboration became so successful at delivering many of the states most significant, community-centered design projects that the firms formally merged in 2006. The profound impact these projects had on the most basic human need of health and wellness, brought a whole new meaning and purpose to the firm. From that point forward, Architecture for Change became our story, design philosophy and commitment to clients to re-imagine structures and environments to unite people, enhance well-being and enrich communities.





DIGs successes have not gone unnoticed; in 2021, the company was selected as one of the 2021 Leaders in Real Estate, Construction, and Design in the Architecture category by NJBIZ, and was ranked among the top Minority Businesses and Architectural firms by both NJBIZ and Philadelphia Business Journal.





