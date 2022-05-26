Leading Voice In Infection Defense Interviewed On Health Professional Radio



Stromeyer described the steps and procedures Sterile Space Infection Defense, LLC,takes to ensure proper decontamination, germ eradication and infection prevention against bacteria and viruses. Unlike a cleaning company, we are absolutely, positively, not a cleaning company… none of them are spraying what my employees are. All of his employees are capable of completing one another’s jobs with the certifications that they have.





While Sterile Space Infection Defense, LLC, was founded far before the COVID-19 pandemic, Stromeyer discussed how the pandemic increased his companys visibility and the importance of their work. “We are not a pandemic pop-up, profittier, I started this business in 2013…”





As experts in disinfection, Stromeyer makes it a point to share important knowledge and educate the public about germs that many are unaware of. “That’s how we normally get sick, we touch contaminated surfaces, and then we touch our eyes, nose, or mouth, basically our face, and those are the three primary entry points for infection into the human body.”





To listen to the podcast, please click here.





About Health Professional Radio



Health Professional Radio is a health dedicated media channel. The station format is news and talk with Health News, Health interviews, and audio shorts like On This Day in Health, Feature Hospital of the Day and Fun Facts and Health Statistics. This is all original content created by our own producers. Some content is clinical, some management orientated and some lifestyle orientated.





About Irwin Stromeyer



Stromeyer is a credentialed and experienced professional in the field of public infection control and germ eradication and a leader in the field of public or community-acquired infection prevention services. He has the technology to SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE the survival of invasive microbes. The vast majority of these microbes are transported from surface to surface by human hands. There is no other company in the region that offers this service. As an associate member of the Association for Professionals Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), Irwin is uniquely qualified to discuss the best way to reduce the communal spread of these microbes by infection prevention through control and eradication.





About Sterile Space, Infection Defense, LLC.



Sterile Space Infection Defense provides a unique and necessary service in todays ever-infected world to seriously inhibit the issue known as Cross Contamination Infection. Now, more than ever before in modern history, our good health is hunted by bacteria, viruses, fungus, mold, algae, and worst of all, Adaptive Organisms or Superbugs. Its important to understand how and why deadly infections that used to be found only in hospitals and nursing homes have gained access to the public arena. The worst part is that our children and elderly are the easiest victims of these diseases because of their developing or dwindling immune systems.





