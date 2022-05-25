Hong Kong – FEHD largely completes vetting of applications for fifth and sixth round of Anti-epidemic Fund with subsidies disbursed to catering sector, commercial bathhouse and places of public entertainment sectors

FEHD largely completes vetting of applications for fifth and sixth round of Anti-epidemic Fund with subsidies disbursed to catering sector, commercial bathhouse and places of public entertainment sectors ******************************************************************************************



To provide further relief to the sectors directly affected by the tightened social distancing measures, the Government launched the Catering Business Subsidy Scheme, the Food Courts Subsidy Scheme, the Commercial Bathhouse Licence Holder Subsidy Scheme and the Places of Public Entertainment Licence Holder Subsidy Scheme under the fifth and sixth round of the Anti-epidemic Fund (AEF), and the Dishware Washing Trade Subsidy Scheme under the sixth round of AEF. A spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said today (May 24) that the FEHD has received about 20 920 applications and about 20 150 applications for the relevant subsidy schemes under AEF 5.0 and AEF 6.0 respectively, and completed vetting of a total of about 41 010 applications, with a total of around $4.976 billion in subsidies disbursed so far. The amount disbursed accounts for 99.9 per cent of the total amount of subsidies.





The spokesman said, “The remaining cases that have yet to be completed are mainly related to re-issue of licences or pending supplementary information or documentary proof to be provided by the applicants. These applicants should follow up the relevant matters or submit the required documents as soon as possible so as to complete all the procedures.”





The Catering Business Subsidy Scheme under AEF 6.0 provides a one-off subsidy ranging from $100,000 to $500,000 to eligible licence holders of general restaurants, light refreshment restaurants, marine restaurants and factory canteens in operation according to the floor areas of the premises as specified on their licences, to provide relief for catering premises providing dine-in services. For each eligible catering outlet which is also running a karaoke establishment, nightclub and bar or pub and has closed the whole of its licensed premises as directed under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Requirement and Directions) (Business and Premises) Regulation (Cap. 599F), it is eligible to apply for an additional one-off subsidy of $50,000 according to the respective business.





The Government also provides financial support to licensees of eligible food factory licences in food courts inside shopping malls. Each licensee of an eligible licensed food factory in operation is eligible for a one-off subsidy ranging from $20,000 to $100,000 according to the licensed area of its premises.





Separately, the Commercial Bathhouse Licence Holder Subsidy Scheme provides a one-off subsidy of $100,000 to each eligible licence holder of a commercial bathhouse. The Places of Public Entertainment Licence Holder Subsidy Scheme provides a one-off subsidy of $100,000 for each eligible holder of a places of public entertainment licence (excluding cinema operators eligible under the Cinemas Subsidy Scheme) and $20,000 for each eligible holder of a temporary places of public entertainment licence. Under the Dishware Washing Trade Subsidy Scheme, each eligible dishware washing operator will be provided with a one-off subsidy of $80,000 or $150,000 according to its average monthly water consumption.