The Gateway Family YMCA Announces New Superhero Workshop for Children with Special Needs

The Gateway Family YMCA announced an exciting and unique new program, designed specifically for children with special needs and their parents. The Design Your Own Superhero Workshop is a collaboration with the Maker Depot Academy, and offers a 4-week program where children will use their imagination and creative skills to design their own superhero. At the end of the session, children will have a project to display, share and take home.

Registration is available online at www.tgfymca.org or in person at The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch, 1564 Irving Street, Rahway where the program will be held. This program is open to the community and financial assistance is available.

“The Gateway Family YMCA has served the community since 1900,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Our programs and services are essential in meeting the needs of everyone in the community, and this program promises to be fun, educational and unique.”

The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch offers a variety of traditional YMCA programming like swimming lessons, youth sports and child care, as well as arts programming and education.

“We are proud to be a part of the community in Rahway, and our commitment to the Arts, as well as our extensive renovations of the Rahway Branch a few years ago,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “The Superhero Workshop is a fun and unique twist to traditional arts programming and we are excited to see this concept take off in our community.”

This program is made possible in part by a 2022 HEART (History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands) Grant from the Union County Board of County Commissioners.

The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.

For more information on The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch at 732-388-0057 or rahwayinfo@tgfymca.org.