Hong Kong – “LeaveHomeSafe” hotline to commence operation tomorrow

“LeaveHomeSafe” hotline to commence operation tomorrow ****************************************************************



The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) today (May 22) announced that the “LeaveHomeSafe” telephone hotline (2626 3066) will commence operation tomorrow (May 23) to handle public enquiries on installation or use of the “LeaveHomeSafe” mobile app in areas such as the functionality and updates of the app and storing and display of the Vaccine Pass. The hotline will operate from 7am to 9pm daily.







Apart from calling the “LeaveHomeSafe” telephone hotline, members of the public may continue to visit the “LeaveHomeSafe” thematic webpage for usage details and making enquiries. They can also seek assistance from staff at the mobile support stations of the OGCIO at 25 MTR stations on usage of “LeaveHomeSafe”. The mobile stations are located at Sai Ying Pun, Wan Chai, North Point, Shau Kei Wan, Wong Chuk Hang, Nam Cheong, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Prince Edward, Kowloon Tong, Wong Tai Sin, Ho Man Tin, Kai Tak, Ngau Tau Kok, Sheung Shui, Tai Po Market, Tai Wai, Wu Kai Sha, Tiu Keng Leng, Tsuen Wan West, Kwai Fong, Tsing Yi, Tung Chung, Siu Hong and Long Ping stations, and are open from 9am to 6pm every day. For details, please visit the thematic webpage of “LeaveHomeSafe” at www.leavehomesafe.gov.hk/en/.

