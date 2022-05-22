Biterite With Dietitian’s New Evidence-based App



Your personalised meal plan is delivered in seconds based on your individual dietary requirements, exclusions, and goals, and at the click of a button, it creates a shopping list for you. It gives you access to your own dietitian and nutritional information whenever you need it, and wherever you go.





Taylor Ryan developed the app after seeing too many people being given misleading advice. “I spent many years running my own private practice and I was shocked to see so many people come through my doors that had heard about diets from uncredited sources which offered poor results.”





“BiteRite was created from a desire to help as many people as possible in a cost-effective way by delivering completely custom meal plans developed by dietitians and highly qualified nutritionists and sources.” Ms. Ryan says.





“Its for health-conscious individuals who want evidence-based and credible information with access to a qualified professional through a chat function within the app.”





“Fad dieting often results in individuals excluding many things from their diet making it very difficult to sustain and can lead to eating disorders.”





“BiteRite recipes have a well-balanced approach to foods and encourages users to establish a healthy and positive relationship with food.”





Since its launch, the app has become on of the top five health and fitness apps in the App Store.





“So much time and work has gone into creating the app. I have to pinch myself sometimes. Its a dream come true,” Ms. Ryan says.





Co-founder Dani Guy says BiteRite has been popular for families wanting to form healthy eating habits.





“Many mums like me struggle with developing healthy eating habits due to time constraints, misinformation, and difficulty staying on track. BiteRite offers a quick and easy way to access and create personalised, healthy and sustainable meal plans for the family,” Ms. Guy says.





“After I had my first son, I didnt really know where to start so I just started working out every day and eating little food, usually resulting in reducing my carbs drastically. It took me five years to learn the proofed methods and get to a point of maintaining my weight in a healthy way and still enjoy my life. I wish I had something like BiteRite to help me back then.”





“I became a nutritionist because I truly love helping people, and thats also a huge reason why I joined BiteRite. I want to help people achieve their goals the right way, with no fad diets or extreme interventions, but instead with wholesome and delicious foods and constant support.”





BiteRite offers a wide variety of recipes including vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, dairy free and various allergies, whilst catering for families.





If youre looking to lose weight, maintain your weight, gain muscle, have hands on help, or want to learn more about nutrition, and youre looking for easy and healthy balanced recipes for you or your family, BiteRite truly is a one-stop-shop.





BiteRite is available to download in the App Store and Google Play and offers two flexible plans starting from $1.99 per week. Try the free, seven day trial today.





For more information visit https://biterite.app/

