Silva Capital Solutions Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Woman-owned M&A firm celebrates 25th anniversary in the Professional Employer Organization industry

ATLANTA – May 18, 2022 – PRLog — Silva Capital Solutions, Inc., a woman-owned, boutique Merger & Acquisition firm, celebrates its 25th anniversary and announces a major milestone in the completion of the firm’s 62nd Professional Employer Organization (PEO) transaction. President Wanda Silva notes, “It is an honor to be the trusted M&A advisor of choice in this space. I have a passion for the PEO industry.”

Reflecting on the past 25 years, Ms. Silva remarks, “I am proud that Silva Capital Solutions was the exclusive advisor to DecisionHR in their acquisition of Modern Business Associates, Inc. (MBA), combining the resources of two Tampa Bay area leaders in the HR solutions marketplace and creating one of the five largest privately held PEOs in the U.S.”

Ms. Silva has nearly three decades of M&A experience, with over 100 completed transactions in healthcare, PEO and business services totaling an aggregate sales price of over $1 billion. She is known for her deep understanding of the life cycle of businesses from start-up to exit. As a sought-after speaker and author, she is recognized, admired, and trusted for her integrity, exceptional industry knowledge, and superior transaction skills coupled with great passion for her work and her clients’ needs.

Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO of TriNetGroup, Inc., remarks, “Wanda is the go-to person in our industry. Her knowledge, experience and support allow her to serve clients in a way that is fundamentally different than the larger firms. Our industry is very lucky to have Wanda and the Silva Capital Solutions team in our corner.”

In addition to helming Silva Capital Solutions, Ms. Silva is a Founding Member of the Private Directors Association and serves on the Board of Directors of OnBoard, a nonprofit organization focused on increasing the number of women in executive leadership and on corporate boards. OnBoard President Lisa Robinson remarked, “OnBoard benefits from Wanda’s strategic insights and connections. Moreover, she is capable, enthusiastic, and generous with her talents, making her an extraordinary advocate for our work.”

To contact Wanda Silva, call (678) 503-2441 or email wanda@silvacapital.com.

About Wanda Silva: Ms. Silva holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Communications from the University of North Carolina; a Master of Science degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from the University of Wisconsin; a Certificate in Finance and Accounting from Georgia Institute of Technology; a Certificate in Preparing to be a Corporate Director from the Harvard Business School Executive Education Program and a Certificate in Private Company Governance from the Private Director’s Association. She is a Board Director for OnBoard, Inc., has served on several National PEO association boards and is a member of the Atlanta Chapter of the Private Director’s Association and the Atlanta Association of Corporate Growth.