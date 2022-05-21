Ministry of Culture to commemorate the 250th Birth Anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy from 22nd May 2022 to 22nd May 2023.





Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), the Ministry of Culture is commemorating the 250th Birth Anniversary of Shri Raja Ram Mohan Roy from 22nd May 2022 to 22nd May 2023. The inaugural ceremony will take place at Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation, Salt Lake, Kolkata, and at Science City Auditorium, Kolkata. Union Minister of Culture,Tourism, and of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Shri G. Kishan Reddy, and Governor of West Bengal, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be gracing the ceremony on 22nd May 2022.





An iconic statue of Raja Ram Mohan Roy will be unveiled by the Minister of Culture, Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a virtual mode at Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation, Kolkata at 11:00 AM.





Several other events will also be held at Salt Lake, Science City Auditorium, Kolkata. A seminar and quiz program for children will also be organized. A multimedia presentation on various facets of the life of Shri Raja Ram Mohan Roy will also be presented.





