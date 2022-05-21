Buffalo Extraction Systems strengthens its North American presence



The United States is leading the Cannabis growth story with a wave of legalization and pro-Cannabis reform. As a mature Cannabis market, North Americas journey towards legitimizing this industry has paved the way for other markets to follow suit.





At Buffalo Extraction Systems, we are committed to serving the North American Cannabis landscape, from inception to operations, with our state-of-the-art turnkey Cryoethanol and Supercritical Fluid extraction equipment. Towards this goal, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Travis Strayer as our Senior Vice President of Sales. Known as the Moose in the Cannabis industry, Travis Strayer started off working with a Cannabis media company. Venturing deeper into the Cannabis extraction business, Travis has been consulting businesses with a specialization in turnkey extraction projects.





At Buffalo Extraction Systems, Travis Strayer brings his years of experience and insight in solving the unique challenges of Cannabis businesses. Travis will be representing Buffalo Extraction Systems for our North American and international clientele, and will be an integral part of growing our North American business.





About the Company:



Founded in 2019 and based in Bentonville, AR, Buffalo Extraction Systems is a turnkey solutions provider in the Cannabis Extraction space. Led by a young, dynamic group of technocrats, Buffalo Extraction Systems offers state-of-the-art Cryogenic Ethanol Extraction & Carbon dioxide Supercritical Fluid Extraction (CO2 SCFE) solutions for the Cannabis industry in the United States & Canada. BES is committed to navigating its clients through the nitty-gritty of the extraction process from concept to commissioning.





Contact: Yogesh Jhamtani



Company Name: Buffalo Extraction Systems



Address  6204 SW Warrington Road, Bentonville, AR, USA



Zip code  72712



Email: yogesh ( @ ) buffaloextracts dot com

