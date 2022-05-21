B Vitamins are Important for Women’s Health

B vitamins are important for women to take.

“These vitamins refill the fuel tank so women can maintain their energy level during the day,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “B vitamins help the body feel energetic. If you are B vitamin deficient, you may feel fatigued.”

AWomensHealth.com lists several specific B vitamins’ health benefits for women, including:

Improved mood

Reduced anxiety

Reduced PMS symptoms

Improved Memory

B vitamin deficiency, however, can cause health issues, including:

Anemia

Fatigue

Depression

Hair loss

“Many people take vitamin supplements to give themselves the daily recommended dosage they need,” said Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd.

“B vitamins especially help for women having problems with PMS,” Culbertson said. “Clinical trials show that B6 eases premenstrual and depressive symptoms.

“Our supplement with Vitamin B6 and B12 should give women more energy to do daily tasks,” she added. “We developed SIREN: Vitality and Wellness to help maintain feminine rhythm.”

SIREN: Vitality and Wellness targets symptoms of hormonal imbalances, which include:

Unexplained weight gain or weight loss

Difficulty sleeping

Irritability and anxiety

Reduced sex drive

Heavy, irregular, or painful periods

Unexplained and long-term fatigue

Hot flushes and night sweats

“Hormonal fluctuations occur naturally in women at different times of their lives,” Culbertson said. “They occur when women go through puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth, breast-feeding and perimenopause, menopause, and post-menopause.”

Walmart.com and OneLavi.com carry SIREN supplements:

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement, is for women who want to feel better and have more energy.

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contribute to more youthful-looking skin, are fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for women who love glossier hair, and more enviable-looking nails.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for women who love a great-looking tan.

SIREN products are gluten-free and contain 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan. SIREN only uses organic grade and sustainably farmed herbs.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with SIREN Living. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

