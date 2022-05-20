LNO Greek Founder Launches Greek Apparel Inspired by Mom’s Delta Sigma Theta Legacy

Arndreya Price grew up attending reunions and community service events with her mom’s sorority sisters. She now honors her mother’s 40 years of DST service with an e-store that offers women more options than just ill-fitting, oversized sorority t-shirts. LNO Greek offers unique fitted t-shirts, sleek tunics and longline tops, and stylish satin jackets bearing the insignia of traditionally black sororities.

“When I crossed the burning sands in college, just like my mom had done decades earlier, I noticed the clothing options hadn’t improved,” said Arndreya. “Our only choice was a boxy t-shirt like my mom wore back in her day.”

Arndreya, who lives in Bowie, Maryland, launched LNO Greek to offer women a way to rep their traditionally black sororities without denying their personal sense of style.

“Whatever the age, body type, or style-whether sporty or sophisticated or edgy-LNO Greek offers Delta Sigma Theta apparel that allows women to look and feel beautiful,” said Arndreya.

In her youth, Arndreya went to “too many DST events to recount” with her mother. She remembers watching members of DST, including her mother, organizing community events and wanting to be like them.

“They carried themselves with so much class and style…they were movers and shakers in the community at such young ages. They taught me that ‘to whom much is given, much is required’ and that I should always give generously to my community and go that extra mile,” said Arndreya.

When Arndreya left her job as a healthcare program manager to create stylish Delta Sigma Theta paraphernalia, it was the example of these women, along with her own mother, that inspired her.

“It took a lot of courage to start this business, but I knew that the women who have nurtured me over the years would support me on this journey to fill a need in my DST community,” said Arndreya.

She said that her mom has been a constant support “by giving me sound advice” and stepping in to help with the unexpected challenges of business ownership.

LNO Greek’s clothing collection currently includes clothing and accessories for Delta Sigma Theta members, but Arndreya has plans to develop products for other historically black sororities under the “Divine 9” umbrella. To see LNO Greek’s newest Delta Sigma Theta apparel, visit www.LNOgreek.com.

About LNO Greek

LNO Greek seeks to empower Divine 9 sorority members to show their style, boldness, and uniqueness while making the world a better place. They believe that all Divine 9 women should have Greek apparel that helps them feel beautiful and confident.