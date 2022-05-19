Canada – COVID-19: The CBSA resumes services at most small marine vessel reporting sites

May 19, 2022

Ottawa, Ontario

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) advises all travellers entering Canada by water that, as of May 20, 2022, service will resume at most small vessel reporting sites, which represents over 300 sites. These changes are part of a phased approach to gradually reopen CBSA sites still affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19.

Sand Point Lake, Ontario reporting site will remain closed until further notice due to flooding-induced water damages.

In addition, following a thorough review, CBSA services will remain suspended at the following sites until further notice:

In Ontario:

Caiger’s Motel, Rockport

Dunnville Town Docks, Dunnville

Funny Farm Marina, St Williams

Lakeside Yacht Club, Port Colbourne

Portside Marina Inc., Port Stanley

West Dock, Pelee Island

In Quebec:

Philipsburg Municipal Wharf, Philipsburg

Travellers are encouraged to visit Reporting requirements for private boaters for more information about entering Canada by boat.

Key travel tips

All travellers entering Canada by water, must report their arrival to the CBSA without delay. All travellers, including those with a right of entry (Canadian citizens, permanent residents and persons registered under the Indian Act), must submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN before, or when, entering Canada at a marine port of entry.

When entering travel details in ArriveCAN, travellers will be prompted to select the port of entry at which they are planning to enter Canada. If the port of entry that a traveller intends to enter at is not available in the drop-down list, users are asked to select any alternative port of entry that is listed. By selecting an available port of entry, travellers will be able to progress to the next screen and successfully complete their ArriveCAN submission. This is a temporary situation until ArriveCAN is updated with the list of all small vessel reporting sites, and it will not stop travellers from entering through any marine reporting sites that have reopened.

Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and if they meet all entry requirements before heading to the border.