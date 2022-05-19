Canada – Canada’s seafood industry receives funding to expand exports to international markets

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.7 million for six projects to help expand seafood exports to international markets. The investment will be used to help organizations as they market and promote Canadian fish and seafood products to increase growth in the sector.

The AgriMarketing Program, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada’s reputation as a producer of high-quality and safe food.

Atlantic Groundfish Council

Manotick, Ontario

The purpose is to attract and heighten the interest of businesses to Canadian Redfish. Funding will be provided to exhibit at select trade shows on three continents in order to heighten interest of supply chain businesses in Canadian Redfish. It’s expected the project will help expand the distribution required to service growth in consumer demand.

$85,506

Canadian Association of Prawn Producers

Manotick, Ontario

The purpose of the project is to undertake market research, market development, and the production of promotional material, with the goal of recovering the unit price and volume of sales lost as a result of increases in imported, farmed, warm-water shrimp and coldwater shrimp, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

$1,000,000

Canadian Highly Migratory Species Foundation

Victoria, British Columbia

The project aims to continue its work in reaching diverse markets and increasing product and environmental awareness of Canadian albacore tuna. This coupled with profiling Canadian seafood internationally through market diversification, increased product exports, and environmental awareness, will better support the industry in its international trade efforts.

$54,401

Canadian Pacific Kazunoko Association

Vancouver, British Columbia

The project aims to maintain the premium price of kazunoko (herring roe) in the existing Japanese market, diversify into the newer Chinese market and help to create a year-round industry, while supporting British Columbia’s coastal communities.

$451,061

Pacific Sea Cucumber Harvesters Association

Union Bay, British Columbia

The purpose of project is to highlight the industry’s reputation as a sustainably sourced product in Canada, United States, China, Hong Kong, and the European Union. Sustainable sourcing is the integration of social, ethical and environmental performance factors into the process of selecting suppliers, helping the sector remain well-positioned for the future. The project will also develop opportunities in new markets in Singapore and South Korea.

$81,444

Pacific Urchin Harvesters Association

Richmond, British Columbia

The project aims to increase sales and build on the industry’s reputation for sourcing sustainable, premium quality Canadian seafood products in existing and new, diversified markets.

$105,431

