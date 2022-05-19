Amy Tam Joins Elevate Gourmet Brands as West Coast Regional Manager

San Rafael, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, May 18, 2022







Elevate Gourmet Brands® welcomes Amy Tam as new West Coast Regional Manager to coordinate the Green Beans Coffee locations at SFO, and emerging Pronto! and Mac + Cheese Kitchen brands at SFO and SJC.





Amy has an extensive background in both the food & beverage and retail industries at the district and regional managment levels, and brings two decades of expertise and enthusiasm to Elevate Gourmet Brands high volume West Coast region.





What excites me are the people that make up the Green Beans Coffee cafe teams. Our baristas are really the cream of the crop, and are super motivating to work with! Amy said. As we recruit and onboard new team members for the Pronto! and Mac + Cheese Kitchen brands, Im looking forward to building that same enthusiasm with a new group of team members and brand ambassadors.