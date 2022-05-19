Absolute Software to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s the Zero Trust Approach: A Comprehensive Guide on Levelling Up Your Cybersecurity Programs

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Absolute Software executives John Knopf, Senior Vice President Secure Access Product Management and Jason Short, Vice President of Product Management will speak at its webcast entitled, “The Zero Trust Approach: A Comprehensive Guide on Leveling Up Your Cybersecurity Programs.”

The looming threat of cloud and network security risk exposures has compelled organizations to actively bolster their data systems and cyber resiliency now more than ever. In response to the growing ineffectiveness of network perimeter defenses, businesses have increasingly turned to a “Zero-Trust approach” to strengthen defenses against sophisticated cyber-attacks. Zero-Trust is a rising security model that restricts access control to a wider environment by eliminating implicit trust, without sacrificing performance and user efficiency. In a recently issued executive order, President Biden endorsed Zero-Trust as the blueprint for a more secure future, mandating the security architecture for all governmental entities.

While these developments present opportunities for organizations to level up their cybersecurity programs, businesses should be aware of the unique considerations that come along with implementing a Zero Trust model.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software is a leading provider of self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, delivering truly resilient zero trust for today’s distributed workforces. Absolute is the only endpoint platform embedded in more than half a billion devices, offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections – helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by nearly 16,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader in Zero Trust Networking and Endpoint Management in the Winter of 2022.

