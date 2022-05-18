Electrotechnik Announces Safegrid V6.1 with Many New Drawing Features



SafeGrid can model custom earth grids of any size or shape, including importing from an AutoCAD file.





With the new Version 6.1 release, the team has built the SafeGrid grid editor to function just like AutoCAD.





New features include:





1) New Build Grid with 19 CAD drawing functions. The new drawing functions allow the user to add a segment, a rectangle, a polygon, and move and copy segments. To watch a video of how to use the drawing functions, visit https://youtu.be/hkarREi6RaQ.





2) Background segments that are not used for calculations. New Build Grid can set segments as the background, which will not be used for calculations but displayed in the plots for reference.





3) Tags for segments to include or exclude groups from calculations. Custom tags can be created and assigned to segments. By specifying the property of tags, the user can quickly include or exclude groups of segments from the calculations.





4) Snap drawing tools – when adding, editing or moving segments, the new snap tools can be used at endpoints, midpoints, intersections and forcing a connection. The Ortho mode restricts cursor movement in the vertical and horizontal directions.





5) grid import. Assign conductor types to draw layers. Import circles and arc entities.



Automatic overlapping segments check. Overlapping segments (conductors) generally cause errors in the calculations, but they can be easily avoided now.





6) Export grid as DXF file. Export earthing grid is drawn in the Build Grid as DXF file in which “background” and tag names are exported as layer names. The exported DXF file is compatible with most CAD software.





For technical info about SafeGrid Software visit: https://elek.com.au/electrical-software/safegrid- earthing/.





About Electrotechnik:



Electrotechnik is a 2009 electrical software company. The software is ideal for the electrical design industry. The vision is to provide engineers and electrical contractors with the best and most innovative electrical software available. An experienced team from the headquarters develops and supports the software. The software is intuitive and straightforward, and for any assistance, there is a support team and a variety of online resources to speed up the projects quickly.





Key Metrics:



Trusted By 10,000+ Businesses In 50+ Countries.



Our Software Complies With International Standards.



5,000+ Companies Sold To.





For more information: https://elek.com.au/.

