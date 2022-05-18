Disney+ “The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder” Features Music by Multi-Platinum Producer Tito Tahan

The Disney+ reboot “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” officially made its comeback on February 23, 2022. A star-studded cast revives one of the most iconic families in animation history. Voices who brought the characters back to life include; Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Cedric the Entertainer and Carlos Mencia, among others. Keke Palmer, officially joined the cast and other celebrities are lending their voices to the reboot such as Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union and many more. If that’s not exciting enough, Disney has already renewed the Proud Family revival for a second season.

It should come to no surprise that the music, compositions and sound also plays an essential role in assisting those wonderful voices. The music in particular tends to shape, build and create the atmosphere for such animations. Everyone loves music, right? Contributing his share of music to the reboots first season is; Tito Tahan, an American multi-platinum producer, sync license expert, and founder at ProducerLife ™. He has been making major moves for years producing music for TV shows, films, video games and ads but still remains relatively unknown to the masses. Tito plans to change that in the next coming years with the projects he is currently working on.

Tito has had an extremely busy past few years, producing music for shows such as Keeping Up with The Kardashians (now on Hulu), VH1’s, Love and Hip Hop and the film “2 Minutes of Fame” starring Jay Pharoah, Katt Williams, D.C. Young Fly and Keke Palmer. A wide array of projects is nothing new for the Cleveland based producer, whose music production and songs span across hundreds of titles. Tito attributes his talent to produce multiple genres of music to the influences of his childhood upbringing, life circumstances and his family heritage. As Tito puts it, “I grew up listening to many genres of music,” he says. “It was like, I got to experience multiple walks of life through each genre of music I listened to.” It’s clear those experiences helped Tito develop his talent and fine-tune his ear for creating music.

“I love producing beats, writing / recording songs and collaborating with artists but I also love doing business, I guess that mixture makes me unique in a way.” says the Music Business graduate from Full Sail University. Tito and his newly signed artist Bravenn Dehill are creating music for projects releasing later this year. Tito says, “I mean, just to have music in a show like, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is amazing.” he adds. “Thanks to my team, the true music team and everyone who played a part in making this possible, I appreciate you.” Tito gives his gratitude to those involved that helped him complete such an accomplishment. He also pays homage to the iconic Disney brand, which has been bringing joy to our hearts for almost 100 years. Look out for more music from Tito Tahan on the second season, which has already started production.

About ProducerLife ™

ProducerLife ™ is a music software, sound technology, music library and label services company. Founded by multi-platinum record producer Tito Tahan and music industry experts with over 20 years of professional experience in Music, TV, Film, Video Games and Ads..