C-DOT organizes webinar on “Centre of Innovation (COI) for IoT/M2M” to mark the observance of World Telecommunication & Information Society Day (WTISD) 2022

The WTISD-2022 is centered on the theme, “Digital technologies for Older Persons and Healthy Ageing”. Telecommunication and Information & Communication Technologies (ICTs) are playing a key role in supporting people to stay healthy, connected and independent – physically, emotionally and financially and ensuring the overall sustainability of economic and health systems.





Machine to Machine Communications (M2M)/Internet of Things (IoT) are exclusively targeted at making our lives easier, comfortable and secure with novel technological innovations. The WTISD-2022 webinar is focused on the role of “Centre of Innovation for IoT/M2M” in evolving an indigenous M2M/IoT ecosystem with contribution from relevant stakeholders and aims to invite industry, startups, academia and broader Telecom fraternity to come forward, collaborate and contribute towards the digital transformation with technological innovations.





The webinar further underscores the critical role of IoT/M2M in creating a digital technology landscape for smart cities, smart living and a healthy & sustainable environment for all including the older and specially-abled persons.





The webinar was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri A.K. Tiwari, Member (Technology), Digital Communications Commission, Government of India and Shri Nizamul Haq, Member (Services), Digital Communications Commission, Government of India.





Shri A.K. Tiwari in his keynote address emphasized upon the importance of synergy across relevant stakeholders including R&D, Government, academia, industry, and startups in strengthening the technology innovation and deployment ecosystem. He remarked that “Centre of innovation” will prove to be an effective platform for indigenous development of standards based IoT/M2M solutions for diverse applications.





Shri Nizamul Haq delivered the special address and highlighted the critical need of collaborative framework as envisaged under the initiative of “Centre of Innovation” to address the underlying issues and challenges in an expeditious and efficacious manner.





Eminent domain experts offered deep insights into the recent advancements and existing challenges in the emerging field of IoT/M2M during the panel discussion on the role of Centre of Innovation in accelerating the growth of indigenous IoT/M2M ecosystem. The panelists deliberated upon various contemporary themes related to IoT/M2M landscape.





The panel discussion comprised of a galaxy of field veterans including Sh. Sushil Kumar, DDG (IoT), TEC, Dr. Inder Gopal, Professor, IISc, Bangalore, Ms. Pamela Kumar, DG, TSDSI, Sh. Umakant Soni, Co-founder & CEO, ARTPARK, Sh. Prasad Parusaraman, CEO, Pyrox, iCity, Sh Bhushan Sethi, IoT products and solutions, Vodafone Idea, Dr. Manjunath Iyer, Principal Consultant, Wipro and Dr. Subrat Kar, Professor, IIT Delhi.





Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT extended his greetings to the Telecom fraternity on WTISD 2022. He reiterated that C-DOT is committed to supporting the growth of indigenous innovation ecosystem in collaboration with all stakeholders including R&D, academia, industry and startups. He accentuated the pivotal role of Centre of Innovation in enabling a synergistic framework for the indigenous development of standardized, secure and cost-effective solutions.





Ms. Shikha Srivastava, Director, C-DOT gave a detailed talk on C-DOTs lead role in M2M standards, C-DOT standard based M2M platform and introduced the upcoming Centre of Innovation (COI) for IoT/M2M to the industry . The key focus of COI is on industry engagement for standards based M2M solution deployments in the country.





Shri Daniel Jebaraj, Director, C-DOT, gave the concluding remarks and thanked the guests and speakers for their informative talks.





