The official lineup of pitches and presentations for the inaugural OTT.X X-FRONTS has been released.

The AVOD & FAST pioneers presenting at this year’s X-FRONTS are Canela Media, Cinedigm, Column6, Crackle Plus, Electric Now, FAST Studios, Future Today, Invincible/Galaxy TV, Latido Networks, Multicom Entertainment Group, PiZetta Media, PLEX, Revry TV, TriCoast Worldwide/Dark Matter TV, Trusted Media Brands (TMB), VIX, & VIZIO. This fantastic lineup represents more than 180 million consumers with hundreds of millions of hours of monthly consumption.

To enhance the mission of the X-FRONTS, each day will include a morning conference session comprising of AVOD, FAST and OTT related topics. Morning sessions include Laura Martin’s (Managing Director, Needham & Company) Keynote presentation, “The Streaming Industry – What’s New and What’s Next”, A fireside chat between Amagi’s Co-Founder Srinivasan KA and TelevisaUnivision’s Head of Global Distribution, Rich Hull, a panel discussion on the future of FAST between executives from VIZIO, XUMO, TUBI and much more.

The X-FRONTS will be a two-day exchange consisting of pitches and presentations by prominent and up-and-coming AVOD and FAST platforms, networks, and channels to an audience of brands, advertisers, ad-tech companies and ad agencies. Presentations will include details about lineups, content promotion and other plans for the coming year.

“It is no secret that AVOD and FAST platforms are quickly becoming prominent players in the OTT and streaming landscape,” said Mark Fisher, President & CEO of OTT.X. “By 2024, North American AVOD revenues are expected to reach $20.3 billion and close to 50% of the U.S population will be streaming AVOD content. The X-FRONTS provides a first mover opportunity into the next generation of content viewing and audience engagement”.

To learn more about the 2022 X-FRONTS visit the event site: https://www.ottx.org/events-and-programs/xfronts/

About OTT.X

OTT.X (formerly Entertainment Merchants Association) is the 501(c)6 not-for-profit trade association that has been supporting the home entertainment industry for over 30 years.

Our members form a global community of organizations throughout the OTT streaming industry and include content, service and technology providers, channels, platforms and retailers.

Through our live and on-line industry marketplaces, cross-industry business initiatives, leadership development seminars, industry conferences and community gatherings we facilitate a vibrant ecosystem of organizations continually advancing the consumer experience and business of delivering audio-visual entertainment through OTT technologies.