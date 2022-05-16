Mechnano Announces Formula1 OML Exploratory Release for ESD Parts on Stratasys Origin One 3D Printer

Mechnano’s Formula1 is included in the Stratasys Origin® P3 Open Material License (OML) Exploratory released this month. Through its groundbreaking discrete carbon nanotube (DCNT) technology, Mechnano’s Formula1 rigid resin allows Origin One printer owners with an OML to fabricate static-dissipative parts with advanced properties, opening new doors for additive manufacturing, particularly in industries where ESD is of extreme importance in either the production process or final product.

“The Mechnano team is excited that Origin One users will now have access to Formula1 via a Stratasys Open Material License. With Stratasys’ global reach, electronic manufacturing operations world-wide will move the fabrication of fine-featured ESD parts from costly and time-consuming machined options to significantly faster and less expensive fabrication on the Origin One,” said Mechnano President Bryce Keeler. “Coupling the speed and accuracy of a production-level printer with an exceptionally nano-engineered ESD resin that has outstanding mechanical performance and zero concern for carbon sloughing or z-axis ESD failures will allow the additive manufacturing of a sizeable number of static-dissipative parts.”

Mechnano’s proprietary technology, MechT, detangles and separates CNTs, then disperses them into a Masterbatch to be used for increasing performance in additive manufacturing materials. The resulting discrete tubes can be tailored to specific mechanical property performance requirements and deliver previously unattainable enhancements such as 50% increase in tensile strength, 200% increase in toughness, or 850% increase in tear resistance. Unlike the poor performance of other ESD resins, MechT provides improved mechanical properties and is unique in ensuring homogeneous electrical properties as well. MechT nano-engineered dispersions eliminate the resin-only domains which act as insulating islands found elsewhere, meaning Formula1 achieves 100% ESD coverage with precise ESD values (vs. ranges).

“We welcome Mechnano to our growing materials ecosystem as we work together to create unlimited opportunities for additive manufacturing across the product value chain,” said Ronen Lebi, Vice President, Head of Production (P3) at Stratasys. “The goal of our open, exploratory materials program is to rapidly expand availability of novel materials, because that means compelling new additive manufacturing applications for our customers. We’re excited to see the innovation that this program will unleash.”

While Mechnano focuses on delivering MechT through Masterbatches, Formula1 is offered to AM OEMs as a White Label resin to provide a fast go-to-market solution for ESD. Stratasys will be working with Mechnano and Formulator Partners to use MechT to create additional ESD and other high-performance resins. Future enhanced Masterbatches from Mechnano will include improvements in mechanical, thermal, conductive, shielding, and magnetic properties.

“The world has been awaiting this new level of ESD part printing,” said Mechnano CEO & Cofounder Steven Lowder. “We look forward to Stratasys Origin One customers experiencing the advantages of Mechnano nanoengineered materials.”

About Mechnano

Mechnano, a US company based in Arizona, was the first to fabricate parts with discrete carbon nanotubes using vat photopolymerization systems. The company’s proprietary technology, MechT, allows for exponential improvements of nearly all types of AM materials with properties that were previously thought impossible. Backed by over a decade of research and development and protected by over 120+ issued and pending patents, MechT enables improvements in areas such as static dissipation, impact, tear resistance, and tensile. Learn more at mechnano.com.