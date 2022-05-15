The Power of Passion Overcomes Evil Stereotypes

Philadelphia, PA, United States – WEBWIRE – Saturday, May 14, 2022

Fresh from the release of The App I Cot Journey to Plumville: Empowering Kids to Overcome Adversity, bestselling author Dennis Wong releases a new take on what it means to deal with a clash of two generations. His new book, The Power of Passion examines the individual traits of two lovers.





Additionally, the mans mother also plays a key role as the three main characters engage in a whirlwind of drama, each of which is ruled by the definitive emotive factors of their own generation.





Added with a subliminal chord of racism and the dangers on how stereotypes can harm a persons child rearing and upbringing, Dennis W.C Wong touches each sensitive topic with compassion as he portrays Mrs. Kate in an empathetic light.





Yet despite the difficulties our main characters face, he retains his belief in one simple conclusionthat the power of passion in love envelopes the evil of stereotypes.





Aside from the book available on Amazon, Rare Books Media also endorses this project to the American Foundation of the Blind and offers an audiobook version for individuals who may need assistance with uncovering beautiful tales worth reading.





The Power of Passion by Dennis W.C Wong





Kindle | B09GKP2LBL



Paperback | 978-0578861616



Audiobook | B09LXK3XRD



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About Rare Books Media





Rare Books Media is an established, growing publishing entity based in Philadelphia, PA. They provide the best publishing solutions and marketing strategies for both experienced and aspiring authors.





Together with the pool of well-reputed proofreaders, editors, designers, publishing and marketing professionals, the company is committed to fulfill every authors goal and get every book sold, marketed, and published to reach into the readers community with proven results and sales.





More information about the author and the event are available at https://rbooksmedia.com/.