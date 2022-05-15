StreamFab Adds DRM MPD Downloader

StreamFab launched its DRM MPD Downloader today, Thursday. StreamFab, the all-inclusive streaming video downloading solution package, announced the launch of the new product, the StreamFab DRM MPD Downloader.

What is this StreamFab DRM MPD Downloader?

This amazing product is made available to be used in downloading videos from DRM-encrypted MPD streaming websites and save them as 720p MP4/MKV videos. Watching videos online has always had a fair share of challengers as the staunch streamers can tell. Buffering of the WIFI internet might be an issue, or just maybe you lack the time to watch online so you just need to download the shows and watch later. This StreamFab DRM MPD downloader can download videos offline and then store them in your PC and any other device including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, game consoles etc. it’s very simple, the videos are transferrable once downloaded. StreamFab DRM MPD Downloader is exactly what you are looking for. It allows you download videos from hundreds of DRM DASH MPD protected streaming websites.

Key features of the StreamFab DRM MPD Downloader include:

Download videos from hundreds of DRM DASH MPD protected streaming websites. Automatically detect the videos played in the inbuilt browser. Save the downloaded videos in up to 720p HD quality. Remove ads from the downloaded streaming videos. Download user-selected subtitles for easier understanding. Save the output videos as popular MP4/MKV format. Batch-download more videos at super-fast speed. Transfer the downloads to DVDFab Blu-ray Creator

Pricing plans and availability of the StreamFab DRM MPD Downloader

Similar to other streaming video downloaders in the suite, this newly-released StreamFab DRM MPD Downloader is also available separately, with a monthly, annual, and lifetime subscriptions of $64.99, $89.99, and $116.99, respectively.

However, those interested can also opt for the whole package at a much better deal — the StreamFab All-In-One, including 39 streaming downloaders as of now, is currently available at only $259.99. Plus, the occasional holiday discounts, this bundle can be the best value for avid streamers.

As for the OS compatibility, despite most of the downloader modules in the suite are also available on the macOS, some even have Android versions, this StreamFab Viki Downloader is currently available on the Windows OS.

The newest update is available for free download at the StreamFab official website: https://streamfab.com/

About StreamFab

StreamFab, a sub-brand of DVDFab Software and a professional video downloading solution package, is dedicated to offering comprehensive video downloading solutions to both free video-sharing websites and leading premium streaming services, with its well-known StreamFab Downloader software. And StreamFab supports more than one language. More information is at:

https://streamfab.com/;

https://streamfab.de/;

https://streamfab.jp/;

https://streamfab.fr/;

https://streamfab.tw/;

