Hong Kong – Transcript of remarks by CE-elect at media session (with video)

Transcript of remarks by CE-elect at media session



Following is the transcript of remarks by the Chief Executive-elect, Mr John Lee, at a media session this morning (May 15):







Reporter: Regarding plans for reorganising the Government, have you proposed a slightly different plan to the current administration? And also do you expect that the current administration will propose a combined version of the plan to the LegCo (Legislative Council) by the end of the term?







Chief Executive-elect: In general, I think I have already mentioned a few times that I am inclined to concur with the recommendations that has been proposed by Carrie’s (The Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam) team. There are points which I have discussed with her, and we did have a useful discussion on the issues that are raised, and I have already reflected my views to the CE (Chief Executive’s) Office. The CE Office and the Chief Executive-elect Office have been in close contact to work out an agreed formulation for the process to go ahead for the deliberation of ExCo (Executive Council). Thank you.







(Please also refer to the Chinese portion of the transcript.)


